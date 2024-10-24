Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.4% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 154.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $899.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $891.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $836.93.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total transaction of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,409.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,643 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $894.57.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

