Eastern Bank Acquires New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $223.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $232.32. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.39.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

View Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.