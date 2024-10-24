Eastern Bank Buys New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

