Eastern Bank Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

MUB opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

