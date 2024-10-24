Eastern Bank Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

PEG opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

