Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,839,000 after purchasing an additional 669,534 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,775.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 463,707 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 374,595 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,972,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,210.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 220,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 218,808 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of MDYV stock opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.