Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $198.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $201.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

