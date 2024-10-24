Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,410 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 995.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,116,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,639.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,914 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $5,401,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 302.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,681,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

