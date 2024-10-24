Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Everest Group Stock Up 0.1 %
EG stock opened at $385.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.44.
Everest Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EG shares. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.27.
Everest Group Company Profile
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
