Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.1 %

EG stock opened at $385.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.44.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EG shares. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.27.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

