Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.03 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.4% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $488.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.75 and its 200-day moving average is $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.