Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $797,000 in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILTB. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $50.51 on Thursday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

