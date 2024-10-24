Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 464,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.