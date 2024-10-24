Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 464,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.
iShares CMBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $49.17.
iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile
The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares CMBS ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.