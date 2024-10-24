Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,414 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,660,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 489,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 103,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,743,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

