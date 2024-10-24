Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,013 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $282.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day moving average is $269.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $293.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

