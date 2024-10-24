Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.