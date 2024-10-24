Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

NYSE V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $518.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

