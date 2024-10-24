Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,971 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,804,000 after purchasing an additional 700,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 587,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

