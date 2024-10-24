Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Shell by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shell by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Shell by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,775,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

