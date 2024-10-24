Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $481,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.54. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $201.08.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.