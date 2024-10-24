Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 55.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 761.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $902.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $921.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $860.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $858.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

