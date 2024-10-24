Elwood G. Norris Sells 12,814 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elwood G. Norris sold 12,814 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $20,374.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,452.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Wrap Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 316.93% and a negative net margin of 295.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wrap Technologies
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.