Elwood G. Norris Sells 12,814 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elwood G. Norris sold 12,814 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $20,374.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,452.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wrap Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 316.93% and a negative net margin of 295.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 68.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 120,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

