Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) & GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) and GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and GENMAB A/S/S”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $71.96 million 3.75 -$133.82 million ($6.24) -2.04 GENMAB A/S/S N/A N/A N/A $2.61 8.73

GENMAB A/S/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GENMAB A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 1 2 1 2.60 GENMAB A/S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and GENMAB A/S/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.86%. Given Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enanta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GENMAB A/S/S.

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and GENMAB A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals -160.27% -63.75% -27.09% GENMAB A/S/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats GENMAB A/S/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to develop, manufacture, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About GENMAB A/S/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Its products under development include Ofatumumab to treat CLL and multiple sclerosis; Daratumumab to treat MM, natural killer/T-cell lymphoma, and amyloidosis; Tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-AXL-ADC, and HexaBody-DR5/DR5 for treating solid cancers; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves' orbitopathy; Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) to treat lymphoma, solid tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); HuMax-IL8 (BMS-986253) for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 to treat AML; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 for MM; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs, including naked, bispecific, and immune effector function enhanced antibodies. The company has commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate; and research collaboration and license agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

