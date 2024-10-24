Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells $24,510.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 817 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $24,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,190. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %
ELVN opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $30.03.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
