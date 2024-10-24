Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) PT Raised to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

