Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 21,072 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,072 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 110,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $227,836.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRX opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

