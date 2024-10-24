F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Stephens

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

F.N.B. Price Performance

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,016 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $600,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 253.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

