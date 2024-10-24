Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $91.14.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.