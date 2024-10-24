Financial Survey: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) versus Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) and Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Macro Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator 14.76% 7.35% 4.13% Macro Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Navigator and Macro Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 4 0 3.00 Macro Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Navigator currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.59%. Given Navigator’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navigator is more favorable than Macro Enterprises.

19.0% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Navigator shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navigator and Macro Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $550.74 million 2.09 $82.25 million $1.13 13.91 Macro Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Macro Enterprises.

Summary

Navigator beats Macro Enterprises on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services. It operates a fleet of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was formerly known as Isle of Man public limited company and changed its name to Navigator Holdings Ltd. in 2006. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc. provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada. Macro Enterprises Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Spiecapag Canada Corp.

