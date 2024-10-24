FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Michael Kelly Purchases 424,000 Shares

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kelly bought 424,000 shares of FINEOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$585,544.00 ($390,362.67).

Michael Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FINEOS alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Kelly bought 93,000 shares of FINEOS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.40 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$130,386.00 ($86,924.00).

FINEOS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

FINEOS Company Profile

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for employee benefits and life, accident, and health insurance industries worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a Software-as-a-Service core insurance platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FINEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FINEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.