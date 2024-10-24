FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Michael Kelly Purchases 424,000 Shares

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kelly bought 424,000 shares of FINEOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$585,544.00 ($390,362.67).
Michael Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Kelly bought 93,000 shares of FINEOS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.40 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$130,386.00 ($86,924.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for employee benefits and life, accident, and health insurance industries worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a Software-as-a-Service core insurance platform.
