Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at KeyCorp

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.92.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average is $162.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,292,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 313.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.