Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $125.54 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.21, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

