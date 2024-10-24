GAM Holding AG Has $17.66 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 93,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $474.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

