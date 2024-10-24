GAM Holding AG Invests $339,000 in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 641,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 333,362 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter worth $99,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tellurian by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,380,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after buying an additional 4,149,531 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of TELL opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

