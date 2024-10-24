GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.23 and a 200-day moving average of $359.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

