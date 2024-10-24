General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Trimmed by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $304.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $232.29 and a one year high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.18.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

