General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $181.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average of $168.15. General Electric has a one year low of $84.58 and a one year high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after purchasing an additional 459,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in General Electric by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.