General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GM opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.97.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

