Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Trading Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 6,931,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 21,670,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Gfinity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £612,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

Gfinity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.