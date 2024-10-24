Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,255,000. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 150,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.7% in the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $474.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

