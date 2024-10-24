Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 110 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $169.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $184.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.80.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

