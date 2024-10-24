Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.08 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 186838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36.

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

