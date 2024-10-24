Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 15601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

Institutional Trading of Graniteshares Gold Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 142.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

