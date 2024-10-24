Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 327.50 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 327.52 ($4.25), with a volume of 97428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332 ($4.31).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.49) to GBX 440 ($5.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 423.25 ($5.50).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 347.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 359.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Dan Nicholson purchased 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £10,944 ($14,209.30). In related news, insider Dan Nicholson bought 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £10,944 ($14,209.30). Also, insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £25,362.24 ($32,929.42). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,170 shares of company stock worth $1,277,133. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

