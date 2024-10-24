Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Shares Up 12% – What’s Next?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 29,396,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 75,613,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Great Western Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in Black Mountain Group covering an area of 20.7 square kilometer; holds interest in Huntoon Group covering an area of 10 square kilometer; and other projects such as Rock House, Jack Springs, Eatside Mine, and Tun group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.