Greenleaf Trust Buys 100 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $161,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after purchasing an additional 405,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE CI opened at $317.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

