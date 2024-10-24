Greenleaf Trust Buys 2,314 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,614 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BHP Group by 532.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,220,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,664,000 after acquiring an additional 51,263 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BHP Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after buying an additional 225,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 489,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 44,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.74 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

