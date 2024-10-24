Greenleaf Trust Buys 970 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in MSCI by 21.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $596.38 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $577.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.77.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.23.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

