Greenleaf Trust Has $1.95 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,456,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

