Greenleaf Trust Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 295,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $474.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

