Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

